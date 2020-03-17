The Victoria school district will not continue face-to-face education on Monday.
Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said Victoria students will continue their education from home starting March 30.
"We're suspending face-to-face instruction," Shepherd said. "Closing schools sounds like things are coming to a stop. Things are not coming to stop, we're just making a massive pivot in the way we deliver instruction."
Instead of requiring students to return to campuses, Shepherd said they will move into online distance learning.
"It just does not make any sense for us to bring kids back and potentially expose them," he said.
School officials worked alongside city officials and other Region 3 superintendents to make the decision to keep its 14,000 students home as COVID-19 continues to spread across the country.
VISD classes are in spring break this week. Classes will not resume on Monday as planned, despite moving to an online platform. That week will be used by faculty to return to campuses and rebuild their curriculum, Shepherd said.
"It's just such a rapidly evolving situation,” he said.
Shepherd said students will learn online for the indefinite future.
“We don't know for how long we are going to be out," he said. “We'll resume when it's deemed appropriate."
Before the staff moves on to create a distance-learning curriculum, Shepherd said he wants to use spring break to find a solution to feeding its students.
"The one thing we're really trying to focus on is to make sure we're going to have food available for kids on (March) 23,” he said. "We're not going to wait a week before we start to make that available."
The district’s nutrition staff returned to campus Tuesday to begin making arrangements for food distribution.
Shepherd initially planned to take food directly to students in need, but he found that left his staff vulnerable. Instead, district officials look to create “points of distribution” at five or six campuses.
The goal is to avoid large conglomerates of people in one area.
One idea is to have families drive to the food distribution locations and receive bags of food without getting out of their vehicles. The idea would prevent community spread of the novel coronavirus, but it leaves families without cars vulnerable.
Shepherd said district officials will continue to pursue all of its options.
"We're going to do what we can to make sure all the kids are fed,” he said.
Aside from feeding its students, Shepherd wants to find the most effective way to educate the district’s students. About 60% of the school population is on free and reduced lunches, which leaves the question of technology access.
Shepherd said he wants to identify the students who need devices and those who need reliable access to the internet. He said he isn’t as concerned about the need for devices because the district has enough iPads and laptops for those who need them.
School officials are looking at the possibility of purchasing hot spots for students to keep in their homes or a safe place to work. The understanding will be that students’ families will be responsible if the devices are damaged.
Another concern for Shepherd is child care.
"We debated on whether we would open our facilities for child care purposes,” Shepherd said. “The minute we do that we're actually violating the CDC recommendation and again we're putting those students and those families in danger."
He said the school will educate the community’s students, but it will need the community’s help to keep them safe while parents work.
"I know this is going to be a huge herculean lift for everyone to try and figure this out, but we're going to have to problem solve together," he said.
