Karen Orser found her purpose by listening to God.
“I believe that God guides you to what it is you should be doing in this life,” said Orser.
Throughout the day, whether it’s on quiet walks or in the morning stillness soon after waking, Orser has conversations with God.
“It’s ongoing. I don’t think about it. I just do it automatically,” she said.
And in those silent, inner talks, she finds herself often asking one question.
“I’m constantly praying ‘What do you want me to do now?’ What can I do for you?’” Orser said.
For almost a month, Orser has appeared alongside Victoria County emergency and public health officials in the almost daily news conferences on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since her first appearance performing sign language interpretation during our press briefing, we’ve received nothing but gratitude and positive feedback from not just the deaf community, but Victoria residents in general,” said Ashley Strevel, Victoria spokeswoman, adding Orser has become a “fan favorite” with residents.
At the news conferences, Orser has communicated their vital and potentially life-saving messages through her hands.
Orser, who can hear, is the interpreter for the deaf to serve in such a capacity in Victoria County, where she lives.
“I’m allowed to use this language that is not my language. I didn’t grow up with it. I feel like I am a visitor in this world,” she said. “I want to make sure I am using their language accurately and clearly so they really have equal access to the communication.”
Her introduction into the world of the deaf began as a child in a grocery store parking lot.
In that parking lot, she and her mother came across a deaf person who was selling for a dollar bookmarks featuring American Sign Language fingerspellings.
Her mother bought one, and Orser found herself inexplicably fascinated.
“I loved that bookmark so much, and learned fingerspelling. I was so enamored by it,” she said. “That opened a whole new world for me.”
Her fascination with American Sign Language and the deaf world was cultivated by sign language books purchased by her mother, sign language classes and a high school program that made her the assistant to a deaf and hard of hearing classroom.
As an admittedly joyful adult, Orser, a bright eyed and perpetually smiling woman, admits her parents were eager to fuel her passions.
It was during her childhood that she also fell in love with music, beginning violin at the age of 4.
In exploring her love of music, Orser learned to play proficiently the piano, viola, cello, upright bass and five-string banjo.
It also introduced her to bluegrass music and jubilant all-night jam sessions with professional musicians.
Her love of music has also lead her to a career as an orchestra teacher for the Victoria School District.
But ultimately it was sign language that stoked her true desire, leading her to become a professional interpreter for the deaf.
In college, she developed that fascination into a real skill, eventually obtaining degrees and national certification as an interpreter.
“It was a lot of training, but I needed it,” she said. “It was good.”
As a sign language interpreter, ethics are almost always near the top of her mind, Orser said.
Her goal in that role, she said, is to be almost invisible, serving as a seamless go-between for her deaf consumers.
“I’m there strictly to interpret the information. I would never, like at the press conference, give my opinion,” she said.
As a freelance interpreter, Orser is hired for all sorts of jobs. Some of them are quite mundane, but nevertheless essential to those who hire her.
“Picture yourself being deaf. You can’t just go into a doctor’s appointment. You can’t just go into a Social Security office. You can’t just go and conduct your business,” she said. “Now you have to bring in this interpreter who is all in your business, knows your Social Security number, is hearing the drama of your life and all the problems you are having. Can you imagine? I think about that every time.”
But sometimes Orser said situations can require her to think of herself less as an interpretive tool and more as a fellow human.
She recalled at least one job in which the deaf person who hired her received terrible news from a doctor.
Orser admitted she could not help but offer a sympathetic hug.
The work of Orser and other interpreters for the deaf, however mundane, is absolutely essential, said Candy Alex, a Victoria resident who became deaf from an early childhood bout with German measles.
During Hurricane Harvey, Alex said she and other deaf Victoria County residents struggled to keep up with local emergency news.
During that time, Victoria County had no interpreters for the deaf during its public broadcast messages, she said.
“It’s been necessary for long, and now we can understand what is going on and happening,” said Alex, who is married to a deaf person. “During Hurricane Harvey, we had no idea what was going on.”
During Harvey, she and her husband watched television broadcasts, tracing the path of the storm but not knowing whether they were missing some vital information.
“I had a gut feeling that something was wrong,” she said. “I was very frustrated.”
Thankfully, the storm merely damaged Alex’s porch roof, but with only an incomplete idea of the storm, she admitted she was shocked and devastated after seeing just how much damage was done to Victoria in the days that followed.
With COVID-19, Alex’s ability to stay informed has improved drastically, she said.
Since March 13, Orser’s work in interpreting daily broadcasts for the county’s deaf population has proven vital.
Those broadcasts have connected both hearing and deaf residents with officials who explain the disease, government orders, recommendations for staying healthy and developments about the virus’s spread.
“We know the rules right away. We know the laws right away, and we know we will get a ticket if you break the rules,” Alex said.
Orser’s work is also a step in the right direction in the battle for equality for deaf residents.
Deaf residents, she said, too often battle unfair misconceptions that those who are deaf are less intelligent.
Convincing employers about her abilities, she said, can be especially frustratingly difficult.
She also said Victoria lacks many opportunities for deaf people such as clubs where dancing is possible by feeling the beat.
“We need to improve that,” Alex said.
Although Alex said she does consider her lack of hearing a disability, it has not prevented her from driving and working equally as her hearing colleagues.
As a Citizens Medical Center clerk, Alex said communication is not nearly as difficult as some might imagine.
Communication can be done through pen and paper or by writing on her smart phone.
Her hearing colleagues, she said, have also learned a little bit of sign language without too much difficulty.
“We need equality the same as hearing people,” Alex said. “We can do anything they can do – except maybe answer the phone.”
