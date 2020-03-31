Victoria County officials identified Victoria Skate Park, 307 N. Wilson St., as a possible site for exposure Sunday to COVID-19, health officials said Tuesday afternoon in a news release.
The risk of contracting the virus from exposure at the skate park is low, and isolation is not required for anyone that does not have symptoms, the release said. The release said the exposure occurred Sunday but did not specify a time.
Earlier Tuesday, health officials listed a local car dealership as a site of medium risk exposure to the new coronavirus.
People who went to the Toyota of Victoria, 5802 N. Navarro St., between 8 a.m. and noon Thursday, Friday or Saturday might have been exposed, according to a news release from the public health department.
"The risk of contracting the virus from these exposures is classified as a medium-risk," according to the news release. "Anyone who believes they have been exposed are recommended to monitor themselves closely for symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath for 14 days after the exposure."
Nine people are confirmed to have COVID-19 in Victoria County. For all confirmed cases, the Victoria County Public health Department immediately launches an investigation into the person's close contacts and activities while they may have been infectious. Health officials notify residents of times and locations where residents might have been at risk of exposure to the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.