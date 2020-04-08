Victoria now has a dedicated site to treat patients with COVID-19.
Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s local health authority, announced during a news conference Wednesday that Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North, 102 Medical Drive, will be converted into a site to treat patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
“This is a trail blazing effort being done by Post Acute Medical in cooperation with our community that will have obvious benefits,” he said. “And I will tell you that few other communities like this have been able to achieve a goal like this.”
The hospital, which has 26 beds, is a long-term care hospital designed to treat very sick patients after they have been discharged from a traditional hospital’s intensive care unit.
The announcement came Wednesday as Victoria County reported two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 61. At least 36 cases have been linked to an outbreak of the disease at PAM North, including 10 patients who are not residents of the county.
McNeill had placed the facility under a control order April 2 when the outbreak was identified. He lifted the order Wednesday to allow the facility to accept new patients. McNeill said the facility had finished testing all patients and employees and had isolated those that were positive for COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that whenever possible, patients with the same infectious disease should be placed in a cohort and treated together, McNeill explained.
“It has been repeatedly proven that cohorting these patients saves precious resources while limiting exposure to other patients and health care workers as well,” McNeill said.
PAM North is immediately transferring out all patients who tested negative for the disease so it can operate as a COVID-19 hospital right away, McNeill said.
“We’re glad that we can do this and I think it’s going to be a good thing,” he said.
McNeill said after the news conference that as the county’s case count grows, health officials are working to keep up with contact tracing efforts. He said early on, more detailed information was made available about cases than it is on a daily basis now because of the growing caseload.
“We have to utilize resources as best as we can, and it’s a matter of workload,” he said. “Of course we contact people at high risk of contracting the virus and it’s a priority to keep everyone informed about areas of high risk exposure.”
McNeill couldn’t estimate how many patients are under investigation in Victoria County, but said that doesn’t impact officials’ ability to gauge where the county is heading as far as community spread or make other necessary decisions.
“We investigate everything that needs investigating, and now with a dedicated site for COVID patients at PAM North, we’ll be even further ahead in addressing cases at all levels,” he said.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said Wednesday that there are calculated discussions and decisions happening behind the scenes for every announcement made by health and government leaders, each with the intent to best protect the community. He said the action to designate PAM North as a COVID-19 hospital is “an important local step for our community that meets our community’s needs.”
Also during the news conference, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Roy Boyd and Victoria Police Chief J.J. Craig announced that they, along with Victoria County Constable Gary Smejkal, have formed a task force to address violations of the county’s stay-at-home order and educate businesses about following guidelines and operating during the pandemic.
The task force has already reached out to more than 400 businesses in the city and county to provide them with information and materials offering guidance for them and their customers, Boyd said.
Additionally, Craig said the police department has received more calls and complaints about residents violating the stay-at-home order. To date, the department has issued three citations and is conducting one criminal investigation related to the matter.
Craig reminded residents that law enforcement will take action when confronted with residents violating the order. He said the community can do its part by being honest, because he doesn’t want there to be incidents during which people haven’t been honest about the situation at hand, which can put both residents and officers at risk.
“Help us help you,” he said.
Mayor Rawley McCoy stressed the importance of all residents following the guidelines to wear a face covering when going out in public and stay at home unless absolutely necessary. Speaking for himself and Zeller, he said residents can rest assured that “we will do everything within our power to protect the citizens of our community,” but said to stop spread of the virus, it will take an active effort from residents, too.
“Don’t be part of the problem, be part of the solution,” he said. “Don’t put your community at risk, don’t put yourself at risk. Do your part.”
