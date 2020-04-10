In the coming days, Victoria COVID-19 patients will be able get treatment at a local specialty hospital that is reorganizing to become a facility dedicated primarily to the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
Dr. John McNeill, Victoria's local health authority, announced plans for the long-term acute care hospital to temporarily transition to care for COVID-19 patients at a news conference Wednesday.
Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North, 102 Medical Drive, was the site of a COVID-19 outbreak that was first reported April 2. As of 5 p.m. Friday, at least 44 cases are linked to the outbreak, including at least 10 patients.
Emily Gard, the chief clinical officer for Post Acute Medical, said the company's leaders decided that because the facility had already adapted to treating its own COVID-19 patients, it could open its doors to treat other patients with the new disease in need of hospital care.
Going forward, PAM will evaluate referrals of any new COVID-19 patients in the area who need hospital level care, Gard said.
PAM North is designated as a long-term acute care hospital, which is a facility designed for sick patients who need an average of 25 days of hospital level care, typically after they've left a traditional hospital's intensive care unit.
Because such facilities are already equipped to care for patients with serious illnesses, they have the staffing levels and equipment to care for COVID-19 patients who need advanced care.
The SARS-CoV-2 virus was first discovered in humans last year and can cause a respiratory infection. Because the virus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, are so new, scientists don't have an exact understanding of how it affects people, but researchers believe that about 80% of people infected with the virus do not require hospital care. That majority could have a range of experiences from no symptoms at all to very serious bouts of pneumonia that can be largely cared for outside of a hospital setting.
For about 1 in 5 patients, however, the illness can develop into serious complications and even death.
In cities throughout the country, hospitals grappling with the new coronavirus have dedicated specific floors or entire facilities to caring for patients with the new disease, as Post Acute Medical has now decided to do. The transition decreases risk for non-COVID-19 patients who have a lower chance of getting infected if infectious patients are treated and cared for in a different floor or building.
Gard said she was "impressed and shocked and proud" of how Post Acute Medical staff have responded to the outbreak and how they are currently caring for patients.
"We are controlling this in a way that the community should feel safe," she said. "They're doing everything to maintain safety for themselves, their families and their patients."
Post Acute Medical's 26-bed facility has the ability to add more beds if needed and can convert any of its rooms to provide intensive care, Gard said.
"If needed we can absolutely (add beds), depending upon the needs of the community," she said.
The company was confident they had enough staff and personal protective equipment for health care workers to continue caring for PAM North's patients, both those with and without the new disease, Gard said.
She added the hospital would adjust staffing levels depending on how sick patients are and what their needs are, so that the sickest patients can have a nurse-to-patient ratio of one nurse for a single patient, if necessary.
Some PAM employees who don't typically care directly for patients but have a nursing background have gotten back on the hospital floor to help their colleagues and patients.
"This is the most beautiful thing I've seen in health care, where nurses are all coming together," Gard said. "There was one nurse that just sticks out in my mind, she was assigned to the COVID hallway and as scared as she was, she was like, 'We're going to do it, it's going to be OK.' She trusted her PPE and she trusted the information that she's been given and the education she's been given."
