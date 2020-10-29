A Victoria school district student tested positive for COVID-19.
The student attends Patti Welder Middle School and was last on campus Tuesday, according to a Thursday news release. Information regarding the student will not be shared.
Contact tracing has begun and those who are considered close contact will remain off campus for at least 14 days, according to the release.
The case brings the campus total to three with two among the students. The district has reported 38 student cases and 14 staff cases since opening its doors in September.
Victoria County also reported 11 new cases and five recoveries on Thursday, bringing the county’s number of known active cases to 76.
Of the 4,311 total cases reported in the county, 4,140 people have recovered. Ninety-five county residents have died after contracting the respiratory disease.
As of Thursday, 16 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals in Victoria’s region, occupying less than 3% of the staffed hospital beds in the region.
Refugio County
Refugio County reported one new COVID-19 case.
The patient is a woman in her 20s and is currently isolating, according to a Thursday news release.
The new case brings the county total to 312. Of those, 293 have recovered and 16 have died.
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The county also reported no new recoveries or deaths related to the disease. The total confirmed case count is now 1,527. Total recoveries remains at 1,427 and total deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 48.
Women lead the county with 862 confirmed cases, followed by men with 628 and people of an unknown sex with 39.
Lavaca County
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lavaca County rose by six on Thursday, after an 18-case spike was reported on Wednesday.
A total of 1,191 cases have been reported, of which 52 are active and 1,152 have recovered.
The county’s death toll is 13.
Calhoun County
Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Calhoun County on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases of the disease to three, according to the local office of emergency management.
Of 946 total cases, the majority — an estimated 935 patients — have recovered. Eight county residents who have died from complications of the virus.
Jackson County
Two newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jackson County on Thursday, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Of the 656 cases of the respiratory disease, an estimated 635 patients have recovered and seven county residents who have died from complications of the virus.
As of Thursday, 14 cases are active in the county.
Matagorda County
Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
In total, 1,114 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began. Of those, an estimated 1,061 patients have recovered, and 53 county residents have died, according to state data.
New cases were not reported in DeWitt or Goliad counties.
