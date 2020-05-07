To stay in touch with patrons, Darryl One, music director of the Victoria Symphony Orchestra, has created weekly posts called “VSO Viral Videos" that he puts on YouTube and Facebook, according to a news release.
“The goal is to reach out to patrons in the community and provide snippets of classical music that we all know and love,” said Michelle Hall, executive director of the Victoria Symphony. “Even though we can’t be together, we want to reach out and be encouraging to patrons and the community.”
Because of coronavirus, the Victoria Symphony Orchestra had to cancel its events in April, including the popular free outdoor concert Downtown Rhythms and the final concert of the season featuring Cliburn winner Sean Chen.
On Mondays, One posts "VSO Viral Videos" featuring principal players. He posts a "Midweek Maestro Message" on Wednesdays. Occasionally, he posts "Solo Shorts"featuring past soloists.
“These are solo performances from their homes, so there is something more personal about that,” One said. “You get to meet them in a way you wouldn’t normally get to.”
