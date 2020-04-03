Victoria was awarded a $355,657 federal grant to help recover from the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Friday.
The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month, comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.
This grant may be used for a range of eligible activities that prevent and respond to the spread of COVID-19, such as public testing; providing equipment; delivering meals; training health care workers; constructing a facility for testing, diagnosis, or treatment; improving or re-purposing an existing facility for the use of housing or treating patients; and providing grants or loans to support businesses in creating jobs and manufacturing medical supplies necessary to respond to the disease.
