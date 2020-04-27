Life may be quite different in Victoria County in the months to come even as COVID-19 restrictions are eased, the county’s public health authority said Monday.
“The new normal is going to be different,” said Dr. John McNeill at a Monday news conference about an hour after Gov. Greg Abbott delivered a statewide address about the plan to roll back protective COVID-19 orders and measures.
“There will be a lot of changes,” McNeill said, adding that residents will likely need to continue social distancing through the summer.
In that address, Abbott said he planned to let the state’s stay-at-home order expire Thursday in conjunction with a phased reopening of businesses and public places.
Although that order does allow the reopening of some businesses and places, it requires them to operate at a fraction of their occupancy.
Victoria County spokeswoman Caitlin Weinheimer said County Judge Ben Zeller and Mayor Rawley McCoy, who were not present at Monday’s local news conference, would talk Wednesday or Friday about how the county will proceed.
Local officials also announced that six new cases of COVID-19 had been discovered in Victoria County, bringing its total number of infected people to 127.
They also said a third person had been reported killed by the virus. That person, a man in his 60s, was hospitalized in Victoria before his death. Officials provided no other details about the man.
Despite the upcoming easing of restrictions, McNeill said, residents should not expect life to completely return to normal.
“Right now, we just have to go with it. We have to do what it takes to keep us safe and to decrease this virus load on this community,” he said.
Whatever reopening plan is decided by officials, residents should continue to distance themselves and wear facial coverings to prevent the disease from returning, he said.
“I’m not sure that shaking hands will ever come back, and that’s a big thing,” McNeill said. “When I was little, my dad taught me to stick your hand out and shake somebody’s hand, but I’m not sure that is the best thing to do anymore.”
Residents will likely be asked to continue to wear facial coverings outside their homes in the coming months, he said.
McNeill said he did not think enough residents were wearing facial coverings in public, but he was unsure how to improve that without a mandatory order.
In Harris County, officials have handed down such an order that could fine those who do not follow it up to $1,000.
McNeill repeated his call for residents to voluntarily wear facial coverings in public. Everyone should to combat the pandemic.
He also strongly argued that COVID-19 is far more dangerous than the flu.
While the flu and COVID-19 are both respiratory illnesses, they share few similarities when it comes to lethality and contagiousness, McNeill said.
Because a person can have COVID-19 for many days without showing symptoms, it is far more infectious than the flu.
When people catch the flu, they often isolate themselves because they are aware of the symptoms.
That’s not the case, McNeill said, with COVID-19.
“Here’s the thing about this (new) coronavirus, about this COVID virus, you can get it. You can have it for several days … and not even know it,” he said.
That is one reason, he said, that makes the new coronavirus exponentially more contagious than influenza.
And while the flu can kill tens of thousands of Americans annually, COVID-19 is potentially far more dangerous and deadlier, he said.
While the flu may send about 2% of those infected to the hospital, COVID-19 does so at a rate of about 18%, McNeill said.
Referring to data from New York, he also said about 88% of those placed on a ventilator for COVID-19 died of the disease.
“I can tell you here right now that flu does not do that,” he said, adding, “I don’t see how anybody could compare this to the flu. They are not the same.”
He also said residents should be aware that the current numbers of people infected and killed by the new coronavirus resulted despite strict and widespread social distancing and other restrictions imposed nationally.
Despite that, McNeill said, he does agree with a planned reopening the local economy.
Although the county judge and mayor will ultimately have the final say about how that reopening will proceed, he said he was directly part of that decision-making process.
He also said that if a decision is made that jeopardizes public health, he will speak against it publicly.
“In the beginning, I thought we just need to shut it down and leave it closed until it’s gone,” McNeill said. “That’s not realistic. … We have got to find that balance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.