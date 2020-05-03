Help will come to Victoria’s local businesses struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Victoria City Council member said in advance of this week’s meeting.
“There’s definitely light at the end of the tunnel,” Councilman Rafael De La Garza said during a town hall hosted by the Victoria Advocate. “This is unprecedented times, and I want to help 30, 40, 50, 60 small businesses, not just a handful.”
Although opinions on the best way to provide that help differ – council members on April 21 voted 4-3 against a program that would have provided $680,000 in loans to local small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis – De La Garza said he’s confident the city won’t stop until it finds a way to provide assistance.
De La Garza spoke Thursday during the Advocate’s Zoom town hall discussion on how best to help small businesses. Other panelists for the discussion, which also was broadcast live on the newspaper’s Facebook page, were John Zacek, Prosperity Bank area chairman; William Blanchard, president of the Victoria Sales Tax Corp. board; and Sara Vela, owner of Vela Farms.
The City Council will conduct a work session during its meeting Tuesday to discuss programs to assist with the recovery and development of small businesses. De La Garza, who voted against the loan program, said the work session will offer other possible solutions.
The council members considered a partnership between the city and the nonprofit LiftFund that would have provided to businesses interest-free loans up to $25,000 to help survive the pandemic. Zacek, Blanchard, Vela and other community leaders have urged the council to reconsider the LiftFund program and vote to adopt.
The city would have funded the $750,000 program by using the Texas Department of Transportation overpass reimbursement fund – park project reserve fund balance. In return, the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corp. would provide the $750,000 by funding various park projects in the 2021 fiscal year.
When the city approached the sales tax board with the proposal, William Blanchard said, he thought it was an “excellent idea.” LiftFund is a reputable nonprofit that has worked with Victoria before, he said, and it was clear that small businesses were suffering.
“I realized that we needed to do something,” he said.
Sales tax development corporation dollars are spent on making Victoria a great place to live, Blanchard said, which often looks like fixing streets and improving infrastructure. But, he said, what’s more important during this crisis is “keeping our businesses viable.”
“I just think we ought to take a broader view, and I saw this, we saw this, as an opportunity to take a certain small portion – 12% of one year’s sales tax – and put it into a cause of helping small businesses,” he said.
Among a chorus of residents who agree, Sara Vela, owner of Vela Farms, said she doesn’t think everyone understands the challenges of small business owners. When she heard the council was considering the program, she said, she thought of the small businesses that lost 90% of their revenue in days when the crisis hit, and still have no idea what the future holds. She said she thought it was a clear way to help.
“We’re not asking for a handout, we’re not asking for free money, we’re not asking to sit at home and not do anything, we’re asking for help,” she said. “Because if things don’t get better quicker, or we don’t get some help, we will close, and that is not what I want for my city.”
LiftFund would have created a revolving Dream Makers Fund – as loans were paid back, that money would go to provide new loans to small businesses in Victoria – which Blanchard said he saw as “one of the biggest opportunities.”
But during the April 21 meeting, some council members were hesitant of the city “taking on the role of a bank” and businesses defaulting on their loans.
John Zacek, Prosperity Bank area chairman, said he doesn’t think “anyone really knows what the loan loss will look like” during the pandemic. However, he said, a program like LiftFund, fills in the gaps of what commercial banks are limited from doing.
At the end of the day, Victoria’s mayor, city manager and council members are all focused on economic development, De La Garza said. He said he understands that having a prosperous, healthy and safe city is what will drive economic growth, and knows “small business is a vital part of it.”
Still, for small businesses struggling to survive the pandemic, Vela said every day is a challenge. The sooner the city finds a way to help, she said, the better.
“It can’t happen fast enough,” she said.
