The hospitalization rate for Victoria’s trauma region rose to 19.5% Friday, according to state data.
Of 396 total hospitalizations, 118 have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Trauma Service Region S, which contains Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson and Calhoun counties, had a hospitalization rate above 15% for the seventh consecutive day on New Year’s Eve, and has remained above the threshold since.
Victoria County public health officials reported 60 new cases of the disease Friday, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Of the county’s 6,377 cases, 590 cases were active. An estimated 5,678 residents had recovered from the respiratory disease.
State data shows 124 county residents have died.
The state reports deaths by tracking causes of deaths on death certificates. The county health department uses a different method of tallying COVID-19 deaths and has recorded 109.
Jackson County
Jackson County public health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, according to Public Health Region 8 data.
Of 1,197 total cases, officials estimate 101 active cases of the disease remain in the county, the data shows. An estimated 1,081 have recovered in total.
State data shows that 20 total county residents have died.
Calhoun County
Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported by public health officials in Calhoun County, according to Public Health Region 8 data.
Of 1,282 total cases, officials estimate 56 active cases remain in the county. An estimated 1,218 have recovered.
State data shows one more county resident has died, bringing the total to 11.
DeWitt County
Thirty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in DeWitt County, according to a press release from Daryl Fowler, the county judge.
Of 1,446 total cases, officials estimate 108 active cases remain in the county. An estimated 1,280 county residents have recovered.
State data shows 48 county residents have died.
Matagorda County
Matagorda County public health officials reported 27 new cases of COVID-19, according to state data.
Of 2,058 total cases, officials estimate five county residents have recovered, and 154 active cases remain in the county. An estimated 1,838 have recovered in total.
Two county residents have died from COVID-19, according to state data. The total deaths are now 66.
Lavaca County
Lavaca County public health officials reported 15 news cases of the disease, according to state data.
Of 1,817 total cases, officials estimate five county residents have recovered and 75 active cases remain in the county. An estimated 1,687 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.
State data shows 55 county residents have died.
Refugio County
Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Refugio County, according to state data.
Of 488 total cases, officials estimate 63 active cases remain in the county and 12 county residents have recovered, the data shows. An estimated 408 total have recovered.
State data shows 17 county residents have died.
Goliad County
Public health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, according to Public Health Region 8 data.
Of 299 total cases, officials estimate six active cases remain in the county, the data shows. An estimated 283 county residents have recovered.
State data shows eight county residents have died.
Wharton County
Wharton County public health officials have reported 119 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days, according to a county press release.
Of 2,690 total cases, officials estimate 292 active cases remain in the county. An estimated total of 2,341 county residents have recovered.
State data shows 76 county residents have died.
County-wide testing is available for the public at no cost Tuesday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton St.
Register at secure.dentrustocs.com/docs/tdemscreening.
COVID-19 cases by county, Jan. 8, 2021
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|1,282
|1,218
|11
|DeWitt
|1,446
|1,280
|48
|Goliad
|299
|283
|8
|Jackson
|1,197
|1,081
|20
|Lavaca
|1,817
|1,687
|55
|Matagorda
|2,058
|1,838
|66
|Refugio
|488
|408
|17
|Victoria
|6,377
|5,678
|124
|Wharton
|2,690
|2,341
|76
|9-County total
|17,654
|15,814
|425
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.