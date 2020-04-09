The United Way has received more than 500 applications for assistance, and the COVID-19 Relief Fund has grown to $57,000 thanks to individual contributions, said Brooke Garcia, executive director of Victoria County United Way.
“A family stepped in with a high amount but they wish to remain anonymous,” Garcia said about the donations during a conference call Thursday of the Community Organizations Active in Disasters, or COAD.
Currently, the United Way is working primarily with the Community Action Committee to grant applicants rental assistance. The applicants are going through a vetting process to ascertain what funding streams are available to them before decisions are made.
“A lot of regulations and qualifications come into play … the fund is not big enough to pay everyone’s rent, so we need to use what dollars are out there before we commit this funding,” Garcia said.
The centralized operation was established to eliminate overlapping services and avoid sending applicants in circles, Garcia said.
“This stops them from being referred around different places when they are supposed to stay at home,” she said. “We are working on this new system and way of doing things that has not been done here yet. I think that once it’s put in place, going forward, not just for this particular crisis, but in general, it will be a sustainable way of doing things.”
On Monday, a Text to Give campaign will begin. Those interested in donating can text “united361” to 313131 to receive a link to donate. All of the money will go to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.
“We are still working on grants. We are continuously trying to build the fund,” Garcia said. “As the fund builds, we will put more out into the community.”
On Wednesday, the United Way link went live for nonprofit organizations providing essential services to apply for grants from the COVID-19 Relief Fund. The organizations can apply for grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. One organization has applied so far.
“We will be looking at reviewing those applications on a weekly basis starting next week,” Garcia said.
