Online registration for 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Victoria’s vaccine hub will open 9 a.m. Tuesday, local officials said.
Anyone in Phase 1A or Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine rollout plan can register online at www.victoriatxcovidvaccines.com for a mass vaccination clinic Wednesday.
Residents will not be able to register for an appointment via phone call for Wednesday’s clinic because of staffing issues caused by last week’s winter storm, said David Gonzales, the director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, in a news release. For future clinics, people seeking a vaccine will be able to register either online or via phone.
By next week, local officials are hoping to have a new vaccine registration system in place that they say will provide the ability to maintain a vaccine waiting list
Victoria’s vaccine hub is also running its first “second dose” COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday to provide the required second shot of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine about five weeks after 1,008 people received their first doses Jan. 21. The clinic is open only to people who have already registered and received their first dose of the vaccine.
The county’s health department is the lead agency behind Victoria’s vaccine hub, which is run in collaboration with city and county agencies and local hospitals. The state has prioritized getting vaccines to hub providers on a weekly basis, with the expectation that hubs can vaccinate hundreds or thousands of people within a day or two.
