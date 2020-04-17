When Rene Reyes served in the Vietnam War, he spent nine weeks in the hospital with malaria under quarantine.
He understands what COVID-19 patients and health care workers are going through right now, so he wanted to find a way to help them.
“I called the guys, and we’ve heard the term ‘frontline workers’ about the doctors and nurses,” Reyes said. “When we got wounded in Vietnam, we were on the frontlines, too.”
The Military Order of the Purple Heart No. 3077, of which Reyes is the commander, donated meals Friday to Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital North of Victoria.
The meals, prepared by Olive Garden, fed more than 35 workers.
“We wanted to feed these frontline troopers like they fed us" in Vietnam, Reyes said.
The organization has 50 members in the Crossroads and about nine active members. They donate to groups like Christ’s Kitchen and Kidz Connection often.
Life during the pandemic hasn't changed a lot for these veterans because most are retired and used to sheltering in place, Reyes said. He’s not concerned about the coronavirus, but urged people to adapt to prevent the spread of the virus.
“I never thought I would have to wear a mask to the bank,” Reyes said. “This world is changing quickly, and we must adapt to it.”
Post Acute Medical was designated April 8 as the COVID-19 treatment site in Victoria. Before that, the hospital was the site of a COVID-19 outbreak that infected 44 patients and employees.The workers are doing well, and it’s business as normal, said Rhona Reeder, the PAM regional director of strategic initiatives.
“It’s a different atmosphere, but people are still doing what they love to do,” Reeder said. “They stay on their job and do what they have to do.”
Reyes urges other veteran organizations in the area to find similar ways to help health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Y’all owe me a hug,” Reyes said as he left the hospital.
