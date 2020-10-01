A Victoria West High School has student tested positive for COVID-19.
The student was last on campus Tuesday. Contact tracing has begun and those who came in close contact with the student were to be notified Thursday, according to a district news release issued Thursday.
Any areas accessed by the COVID-positive student will be cleaned, and campus operations will continue as usual.
This is the sixth student case that West has reported and the seventh total for the campus since opening for face-to-face instruction in early September.
The district has reported 26 student cases and nine staff cases.
Also Thursday, the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 13 new cases of the respiratory disease and two patients who had recently recovered.
Of 4,107 total cases, 3,934 people have recovered, and 94 county residents have died from complications of the virus. No new deaths were reported Thursday.
Throughout Victoria’s trauma service area, 50 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 out of the 336 total hospitalized patients, according to data from the state health department. These numbers mark the third consecutive day in which hospitalized COVID-19 patients were less than 15% of all hospitalized patients in the six-county region. If the region remains below this threshold for seven consecutive days, many business will be able to resume operating at 75% capacity.
Calhoun County
A Calhoun High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release issued Thursday.
The high school student was last on campus Tuesday. Those who were deemed to have come in close contact with the student were notified Thursday.
Calhoun High School officials have reported five campus cases to date.
The county’s office of emergency management reported five new cases of the respiratory disease on Thursday. Of 837 total cases, an estimated 818 patients have recovered, and eight county residents have died from complications of the virus.
Lavaca County
Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 and an estimated nine recoveries from the disease were reported among residents on Thursday, according to Egon Barthels, Lavaca County Emergency Management coordinator.
Of the county’s 1,016 coronavirus cases, 41 were active. An estimated 963 residents had recovered from the disease, and 12 residents had died from COVID-19 complications.
No new deaths were reported on Thursday.
Matagorda County
Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Thursday, according to state data.
In all, 1,041 county residents have been infected with the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, and an estimated 989 have recovered, according to state data.
Forty-eight county residents who contracted COVID-19 have died.
Wharton and DeWitt counties release COVID-19 reports on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Jackson, Goliad and Refugio counties did not release COVID-19 updates Thursday.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|837
|818
|8
|DeWitt
|911
|814
|50
|Goliad
|194
|190
|4
|Jackson
|607
|595
|7
|Lavaca
|1016
|963
|12
|Matagorda
|1,041
|989
|48
|Refugio
|308
|290
|14
|Victoria
|4,107
|3,934
|94
|Wharton
|1,450
|1,346
|39
|9-County total
|10,471
|9,939
|276
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.