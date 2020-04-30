A Victoria woman has died from COVID-19, local officials said Thursday.
She is the fourth resident with COVID-19 since the outbreak started.
The woman, who was in her 80s, had been hospitalized in Victoria, officials said in a news release.
“To respect and honor the family, no further personal information will be released,” the release said. “The Victoria County Public Health Department extends its deepest condolences to the patient’s family and friends.”
This is a developing story. Please visit VictoriaAdvocate.com for the latest information.
