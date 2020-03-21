Homemade face masks
Buy Now

Lani Pederson sews a homemade face mask in her home. The mask is composed of cotton fabric, cotton flannel and eight-inch elastic.

Victoria resident Lani Pederson was fretting over what to do about COVID-19 when she saw a friend’s social media post about how to make face masks.

The instructions for homemade face masks came from Deaconess Health System of Evansville, Ind. Pederson rushed to a Victoria arts and crafts store.

“I ran to Hobby Lobby. I already had scraps at home. I had most of everything that I needed, but I needed the elastic,” Pederson said. “I got some cotton flannel and some elastic and started trying to figure out how to make the pattern.”

Homemade face masks
Buy Now

Lani Pederson sews the folds of a mask in her home on Saturday morning.
Homemade face masks
Buy Now

An unfinished mask, held together by pins, lays on top of a table, along with other crafting materials, at Lani Pederson’s home.
Homemade face masks
Buy Now

Lani Pederson works to finish a homemade mask at her home. Pederson said Saturday that she plans to give the masks to those in need.

Pederson said she has completed four masks so far but plans on making at least 100. She said she has reached out to Crossroads hospitals, asking if any are in need of masks. But, for now, the masks will be given to anyone in the community who is in need of one, Pederson said.

“While we’re sitting at home, it’s like, what can we do to help?” Pederson said. “And this seemed like an easy thing to do from home.”

Homemade face masks
Buy Now

Lani Pederson works to sew a face mask at her home.
Homemade face masks
Buy Now

A completed homemade mask lays near Lani Pederson's sewing machine at her home. Pederson said Saturday that she was planning to make 100 masks.

Although so far Victoria hasn’t had a confirmed case of COVID-19, she still worries about the future of the community and said it’s important to stay connected with each other. She also hopes others will consider making the masks.

“Check on your neighbors, check on the elderly that might be in your neighborhood,” Pederson said. “And if there’s something you can do, don’t be afraid to do it.”

Duy Vu is a photojournalist for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Staff photojournalist

I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.