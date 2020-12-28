Cassadee Matthews, 4, darted from one light display to the next on Christmas Eve.
Her parents followed closely behind as she excitedly chatted about her favorite part of each display at Joy Pittman’s Victoria home on the corner of Blyth Road and Mallette Drive.
Cassadee squealed when she saw a horse drawn carriage made of lights. She called for her parents to see. Her brother Carson, 1, wobbled closely behind.
Hundreds drive to see Pittman’s light display every year on her home’s front acre. It’s so intricate she even lets people walk around her property and take photos.
Pittman, 69, has decorated her yard every year for more than a decade, she said.
The Faith Academy teacher said she starts decorating in October and slowly adds to her display. She typically leaves it up through January for all the community to see.
She allows people in her yard from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily. This year though, she required everyone to wear face masks because of COVID-19.
“You can’t see it all unless you do walk,” Pittman said. “We don’t turn people away who want to walk through the displays.”
Families filter through her yard and look at all of Pittman’s displays, which are pared down this year.
Among the displays, people can see Santa in the North Pole in Pittman’s gazebo. Across the way, penguins, polar bears and other winter creatures ice skate to Christmas music.
In the middle of Pittman’s yard is a large white-light present topped with a big red bow. Families like Britney Garcia’s pose under the enormous present for Christmas photos.
“It’s really nice,” Garcia said.
The mother of two boys, who ran around Pittman’s yard in Pikachu pajamas, said the display reminds her of Cuero’s Christmas in the park.
Cassadee’s mother Crystal Matthews said the lights were beyond her expectations.
The family recently moved to Victoria, and they didn’t know where to go look at Christmas lights, an annual Christmas Eve tradition for the family.
Matthews and her children have already wandered through the Christmas lights three times.
Carson, the 1-year-old, couldn’t walk the two previous times the family looked at the twinkling lights, but by the third, he was stumbling from one light display to the next. His eager hands reached for the tiny bulbs of light.
“It’s pretty cool,” Matthews said. “It’s really good to do things like this — especially this year.”
