Like many Victorians, David Vacek anxiously awaited the reopening of restaurant dining rooms and other businesses this weekend.
“I’m tired of my own cooking,” Vacek said Sunday, as he walked into Pinto Bean restaurant at 4103 N. Main St.
Although two new cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County were announced Sunday, and the disease's nationwide death toll rose to about 68,000, Vacek said he was unconcerned about contracting the virus that causes it.
“I feel totally safe … I don’t get sick,” he said.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|33
|18
|3
|DeWitt
|15
|11
|1
|Goliad
|7
|4
|0
|Jackson
|14
|6
|0
|Lavaca
|6
|3
|1
|Matagorda
|64
|28
|3
|Refugio
|1
|0
|0
|Victoria
|142
|89
|5
|Wharton County
|39
|22
|0
|9-County total
|321
|181
|13
|* Editor's note: These counts are updated daily.
After dining rooms across the state were allowed to open on Friday, Victorians with varying degrees of fear for COVID-19 decided to test the waters of visiting their favorite eateries.
For people like Denise Jimenez, the ability to go out to eat was a long-awaited treat.
"We've been pretty much stuck at home for a while," Jimenez said. Before COVID-19 caused the closure of many dining rooms, she said Dockside Boiling Pot at 5209 N. Navarro St. was a place she would go with her children every Friday.
Although she was nervous to go out, Jimenez said the experience of eating at Dockside this weekend quelled some of her fears.
At the restaurant, Jimenez said staff directed her and her two kids to wash their hands as soon as they entered. She also said employees wore masks and tables were all 6 feet apart.
"I'm not ready for any type of buffet, but if all restaurants follow the same guidelines (as Dockside) it's going to be OK," Jimenez said.
Garrett Ragland won a 6-pound crawfish giveaway from Dockside, a promotion the restaurant offered in anticipation of its reopening on May 1. But Ragland said he and his wife are still waiting to go out to eat.
"We're just waiting a few days to see what happens," he said.
Restaurants weren’t the only businesses allowed to fully reopen with limited capacity over the weekend. Gov. Greg Abbott also allowed church services to occur inside their sanctuaries.
But some churches passed on the opportunity to assemble inside in favor of waiting to see what happens in the weeks to come.
Worshipers gathered on the lawn outside Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday for the church’s first in-person service since it closed about a month and a half ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“People were OK as long as it’s outside and people are social distancing,” said Keith Mumphord, who attended the Sunday service, which was shortened and lacked the familiar sights and sounds of hugs, kisses and piano music.
Victoria City Fire Marshal Tom Legler, whose office is in charge of enforcing the governor’s 25% occupancy rule, said he didn’t hear of any problems during the weekend with businesses following the rules for reopening.
In fact, he noticed many smaller restaurants chose not to reopen yet and are waiting until the maximum capacity increases to at least 50%.
For some restaurants, such as Dragon Palace at 5223 N. Navarro St., which did not reopen its dining room, this weekend’s relaxed social distancing rules at least meant one-step toward getting back to normal.
The restaurant had been completely shut down since March, but reopened its kitchen this weekend for pickup orders.
Hillary Rosengrant said she was excited to enjoy the restaurant’s lunch specials again, which she missed dearly throughout its closure.
Although she just picked up her meal from Dragon Palace to eat at home, she said she would consider going to a dining room sometime in the next week or so.
“I’m not delusional,” she said. “I know it’s not completely safe at this point,” but Rosengrant also said she believes it’s important for businesses’ survival to reopen at limited capacity.
At 5D steakhouse on Navarro, owner Brianne Dlugosch said she didn’t notice any surge of customers this weekend, but a steady stream of customers was a welcome sight.
“My speculation is that it will increase throughout the weeks as people get more comfortable with going out and finding out which restaurants are open for dine-in,” she said.
Legler himself said he didn’t go to a restaurant this weekend. Then again, he didn’t frequent dining rooms before COVID-19 either.
Instead, he said Sunday afternoon, “I’m heading out to Riverside Park to ride my bike.”
Wharton County
One new case of COVID-19 was reported Sunday in Wharton County. The county's total number of cases is now 39, of which 22 have recovered.
The new patient is a woman between 30 and 40 years old. She lives in the Wharton area.
Wharton County Office of Emergency Management also said it will announce an additional test site in Wharton County later this week.
"Texas has a strategy in place to expand testing to 25,000 tests administered per day in early May," read a statement posted to the OEM's Facebook page.
Calhoun County
One new case of COVID-19 was announced Sunday in a news release by Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer.
Thirty-three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Calhoun County, 18 of which have recovered. Three county residents have died of the disease.
Meyer also announced Sunday a second drive-thru site for COVID-19 testing will be occur from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Bauer Community Center in Port Lavaca. Testing is by appointment only. Prescreening is also required. To request an appointment, call 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org.
