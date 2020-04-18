As their leaders look to reopen the economy, some Crossroads residents said Saturday they were concerned about the pace of lifting restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
While Victoria County remains under a stay-at-home order, government and health officials have started discussing how to restart the economy, which has largely been shut down for weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Victoria County officials have said they will not look to a specific number to ease the current stay-at-home order, but will instead look at the “overall picture,” including new cases, community transmission, hospitalization and total health care system impact.
“Over the past week, we have seen a decline in active cases of COVID-19 and, if this trend continues, it would likely lead to amended orders,” said Caitlin Weinheimer, the county’s chief of staff, in a statement Saturday.
But some residents said they were cautious that any easing of restrictions could come too soon and reignite the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
“We’re still getting new confirmed cases in Victoria County,” Victoria resident Tara Michele Urban said. “If we open up too soon, we’re going to have a resurgence, and then what’ll happen? We shut down again?”
Urban, who works as a bartender, said she hasn’t worked since March 20. She was quickly approved for unemployment but said money remains a concern. Still, she said, she is cautious of loosening restrictions too quickly.
“From what I’m getting, a lot of people are thinking, ‘Let’s open up today,’ but I just don’t know if that’s wise,” she said.
Local officials are monitoring the COVID-19 situation daily in Victoria and the surrounding Golden Crescent region, Weinheimer said. One new case of the disease was reported Saturday in Victoria County, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 93.
Of those 93 cases, 54 patients have recovered, and one person has died. About 22% of the cases are the result of community transmission, according to data from the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Twelve Victoria County residents are hospitalized, with three of those in the intensive care unit.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday how the state might reopen its economy and services, saying that some restrictions could soon be lifted through a phased reopening.
President Donald Trump also has made similar comments about plans to move forward nationally, saying on Thursday that communities should see a downward trend in their COVID-19 case count for 14 days before lifting restrictions.
Local health officials said they were confident that the proactive steps and local orders have effectively slowed the spread of COVID-19 in Victoria, Weinheimer said Saturday. However, they also said they were unsure whether Victoria has reached its peak in COVID-19 cases.
As of Friday, 1,080 tests had been done in the county with 30 tests still pending, said Weinheimer, who said officials are anticipating getting an updated number after the weekend. The health department is still working to provide week-by-week testing results at the request of the Advocate.
Christina Suarez, a kitchen manager at Red Lobster, said Saturday that she was eager to go back to work but has “mixed feelings” about the governor’s plan to slowly open up businesses.
“I work in a restaurant here in town, so I’m also very concerned to get my business up and running again,” she said. “But, at the same time, I want to make sure that everyone’s being safe.”
The health department is still working on contact tracing from the recent positive cases and hasn’t released any new information yet because officials haven’t identified where COVID-19 exposures might be, city spokeswoman Ashley Strevel said in an email Friday.
“We continue daily to conduct contact tracing on all confirmed cases,” she said. “We have not provided updates on new low or moderate risk locations because no additional locations have been identified.”
Yoakum resident Jason Carpenter said he supported Abbott’s plan for loosening restrictions in the state because he thinks more jobs will come back and agreed said it should be done in phases.
“If you open up everything all at one time, I would think that you would bring out the risk of more people getting infected, more people going to the hospitals,” Carpenter said Saturday.
Urban said she agreed with local health officials that the orders in place have helped control COVID-19’s spread in the community. Still, she said, she doesn’t think it would be prudent to open anything up until it’s clear there is no longer an evident risk of contracting the disease.
“Some people are thinking about themselves and not the greater community,” she said. “When it comes to public health, that’s important to do.”
Advocate staff photojournalist Duy Vu and multimedia intern Yehyun Kim contributed to this report.
