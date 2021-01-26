Victoria health providers are planning a second mass vaccination clinic to distribute about 1,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.
Officials are debuting a new registration system to schedule appointments for the clinic that will rely on the ticketing website Eventbrite. Starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, people hoping to receive the vaccine can either reserve one online at victoriatxcovidvaccines.com or call Victoria's new COVID-19 hotline number at 1-888-966-5640.
"We worked with our IT department, and they are more confident in this system and that it can handle the capacity," said David Gonzales, the director of the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Gonzales and other officials behind Victoria's vaccine hub are hoping this new system will avoid crashing, as happened last week when thousands of people called in and went online to try and claim just 1,000 available doses. People from throughout the Crossroads region and from even farther distances were calling in and refreshing web pages in an attempt to schedule a dose, Gonzales said. The health department is the lead agency in Victoria's vaccine hub, a coalition of the city and county governments, local hospitals, and other health providers who have teamed up to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in mass vaccination clinics. The hub is not allowed to turn away people seeking vaccines based on their county of residence.
There will also be more people scheduling appointments on the hotline, Gonzales said.
The hotline and the Eventbrite page will stay live until all 1,500 doses are scheduled, Gonzales said. As was the case last week, officials expect the doses to be claimed very quickly. When all doses have been claimed, there will be a "sold out" notice on the web page and you will not be able to select any tickets, according to Eventbrite.
Thursday's vaccine clinic will run similarly to the one last week, during which 1,008 people got their first doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
It’s unknown when future clinics will be scheduled or when providers in Victoria will get more vaccine. The state health department announces allocations on a weekly basis.
"Just be patient and know there's limited vaccines," Gonzales said. "Eventually we're going to have enough, but for now there's just not."
Anyone in Phase 1A or 1B of the state’s plan is eligible to receive a dose at Thursday’s clinic. That includes anyone 65 and older or 16 and older with certain medical conditions.
