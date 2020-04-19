As local businesses struggle to stay afloat under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Victoria is looking for ways to help.
Victoria’s City Council on Tuesday will consider a partnership between the city and LiftFund, a nonprofit organization that primarily helps finance new small businesses, that would provide local small businesses with interest-free microloans during the COVID-19 crisis.
“We know that businesses right now need the help,” City Manager Jesús Garza said Friday. “We know that businesses are wondering what is next for them.”
Garza noted that the timing of the council's discussion will come just days after the Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department announced that the $350 billion designated by Congress in the coronavirus stimulus package for small business loans had exhausted its funding. That means some Victoria businesses likely won’t be able to access funds from the SBA.
“This is happening in real life to businesses here,” Garza said. “We’re trying to do what others – the state, the federal government – are doing to help, maybe in a way that’s quicker.”
Under the current stay-at-home orders from federal, state and local officials, most small businesses have had to reduce their staff and their hours of operation or close completely, Garza explained in a memo to the council, which has put a “tremendous strain” on those businesses and has resulted in many layoffs.
“In an effort to help these businesses either continue in business or to ensure that they can reopen once the orders are lifted, these companies need an affordable loan program to get through this downturn,” Graza continued.
If the council supports the program, the city would allocate $750,000 to LiftFund, in the form of a grant, to administer the small business recovery program. LiftFund would establish a Dream Makers Fund and take in applications and provide 0% interest loans up to $25,000 to help small businesses.
The eligibility requirements for businesses would include being located within city limits, having annual gross revenues of no more than $1 million and demonstrating a loss of at least 15% of revenue since March 1 due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The program would provide $680,000 in loans, with the other $70,000 going to LiftFund to partially cover interest revenue, initial deferment and programming costs.
As loans are paid back, LiftFund would deposit the repaid funds into the Dream Makers Fund. The fund would absorb any loan defaults – the losses being subtracted from the loan fund reducing the amount of funds available for future lending. Funds deposited into the Dream Makers Fund would only be used to provide loans to small businesses in Victoria.
Communities throughout Texas have already established or are in the process of establishing similar programs, Garza said.
Corpus Christi’s City Council, for example, entered into a similar partnership with LiftFund to create a $2 million small business loan program, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.
In the Victoria program, the city would fund the $750,000 program by using the Texas Department of Transportation overpass reimbursement fund – park project reserve fund balance. In return, the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corp. would provide the $750,000 by funding various park projects in the 2021 fiscal year.
The program is not yet a guarantee, Garza said Friday. The council will have an opportunity to hear more details about the program from the city manager and from a LiftFund representative on Tuesday before making a decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.