There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County as of 5 p.m. Thursday, officials said in a news release.
The total number of known cases stayed at 89 people with the disease. Of those, 47 people have recovered.
This post will updated. Please visit VictoriaAdvocate.com for the latest news.
