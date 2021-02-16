The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths from the respiratory disease Tuesday.
Multiple counties reported no new cases, which could reflect a waning prevalence of the disease in Texas or a delay in reporting caused by the winter storm affecting much of the state Tuesday. The number of COVID-19 cases tallied in Refugio County decreased by five, which sometimes happens when a state from a different county of residence is incorrectly included in another county's tally.
On Monday, 91 COVID-19 patients occupied 14.6% of 662 staffed hospital beds in the Victoria’s trauma service area, according to the state health department. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. This is the second consecutive day when Victoria’s region has experienced a COVID-19 hospitalization rate under 15%, which is the benchmark set by Gov. Greg Abbott for reopening decisions. If the Victoria region experiences seven consecutive days where COVI-19 patients occupy less than 15% of hospital capacity, the region’s restaurants and other businesses could begin to serve more customers.
There were 264 empty hospital beds, and 15 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.
Crossroads COVID-19 cases - Feb. 16, 2021
|County
|Total (+new)
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|1732
|1626
|15
|DeWitt
|1,838
|1668
|56
|Goliad
|412
|386
|12
|Jackson
|1567
|1506
|28
|Lavaca
|2,173
|2,061
|68
|Matagorda
|3,064 (+18)
|2,789
|86
|Refugio
|597
|554
|17
|Victoria
|7,765 (+13)
|7,078
|167
|Wharton
|3,643 (+11)
|3,358
|96
|9-County total
|22,791
|21,026
|545
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards did not report any active coronavirus infections among staff or inmates in local jails.
About the data: On Jan. 13, the Advocate shifted to using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Victoria County Public Health Department to provide daily updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the region. The state compiles case data from local health departments and DSHS health regions, and pulls COVID-19 fatality data directly from official death certificates.These numbers are preliminary and therefore subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities because of delays in reporting or discrepancies. We will continue to update the numbers in real time and report changes as they arise.
For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.
