Less than 15% of the Victoria region’s hospitalized patients had COVID-19 on Tuesday.
If sustained, that dip would allow many of the region’s businesses to increase their capacity to 75%.
Across the trauma service area that includes Victoria and five neighboring counties, there were 47 patients with COVID-19 in local hospitals. Those patients made up 14.8% of the total 317 hospitalized patients on Tuesday, according to state health department data.
Gov. Greg Abbott introduced a new metric in September that says that for any trauma service area in which more than 15% of all hospitalized patients have COVID-19, businesses in those areas are not allowed to increase their capacity. Currently, restaurants, retail stores and office buildings in Victoria County are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, but for most of the rest of the state they can open at 75% capacity.
Regions must have seven consecutive days where the percentage of COVID-19 patients is 15% or less before they can reopen, according to the order. The Victoria region would need to maintain Tuesday’s dip for a week in order for businesses to let more people through their doors.
The Victoria County Public Health Department reported seven new cases of the respiratory disease and five newly recovered patients on Tuesday. No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Victoria County.
Of the total of 4,083 cases, 3,927 people have recovered. There are 94 county residents who have died from complications of the virus.
Wharton County
Officials in Wharton County confirmed another two COVID-19 cases and 38 recovered patients on Tuesday, according to the county’s office of emergency management.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday.
Of 1,438 cases, an estimated 1,331 patients have recovered. There are 39 county residents who have died from complications of the virus.
Calhoun County
There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun County, according to the local office of emergency management. There were 12 active cases of the disease as of Tuesday evening.
Of 832 total cases, an estimated 812 have recovered. There are eight county residents who have died from complications of the virus.
Matagorda County did not report any new cases Tuesday. DeWitt, Goliad, Refugio and Jackson counties did not post a COVID-19 report as of 6 p.m. Tuesday
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|832
|812
|8
|DeWitt
|911
|814
|50
|Goliad
|194
|190
|4
|Jackson
|607
|595
|7
|Lavaca
|998
|953
|12
|Matagorda
|1,035
|962
|46
|Refugio
|307
|289
|14
|Victoria
|4,083
|3,927
|94
|Wharton
|1,438
|1,331
|39
|9-County total
|10,405
|9,873
|274
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
