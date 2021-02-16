The freezing weather that has left millions of Texans without power and left them to face dangerously cold temperatures for days is disrupting yet another critical function: the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Victoria’s vaccine hub officials said Tuesday that it would delay the distribution of more than 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines to next week because of the record-breaking storm. The vaccine hub expected to receive two shipments of vaccine, enough to give to 3,000 people, before vaccine clinics scheduled for this week. As of Tuesday evening, the vaccine hub had not received any of these doses and hadn’t received confirmation from the state about when those shipments would arrive, said David Gonzales, the director of the Victoria County Public Health Department.
“Even if we were to get them tomorrow miraculously, we still wouldn’t want to move forward (with the clinics) because of the issues with water, electricity, travel, all of those issues combined,” Gonzales said.
The news is the latest in a long series of disruptions from the weather and the related collapse of the state’s electrical grid have wrought.
Chris Van Deusen, the director of media relations for the state’s health department, said in a statement that this week’s vaccine shipments are not expected to arrive until Wednesday at the earliest.
“The CDC and its shipping partners postponed vaccine shipments Friday with the winter storm on the way,” Van Deusen said. “No one wants to put vaccine at risk by attempting to deliver it in dangerous conditions. Local providers have postponed vaccine clinics because it is not safe for people to be out across much of Texas.”
Vaccine providers throughout the state have had to delay administering the vaccine, either because they haven’t received shipments or because of dangerous road conditions or power outages. Vaccinations have been postponed in Corpus Christi, Dallas, and San Antonio.
In Victoria, more than 3,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were scheduled to be injected this week. About 1,000 people were scheduled to receive their second dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, 28 days after they received their first dose. Another 2,000 people would have signed up to received their first doses.
In clinical trials, the first and second doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine were given 28 days apart, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that vaccine providers stick to this time frame as closely as possible.
“The second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible,” according to the CDC’s guidance on the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. “However, if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval and a delay in vaccination is unavoidable, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose.”
Both clinics will be rescheduled to next week, Gonzales said. He said the hub decided delaying the second dose was the safest option given the weather conditions, and the only feasible options given that the hub has no vaccine to distribute right now.
“We’re left without a choice,” he said. “There’s literally nothing I can do. If I don’t have the vaccine we can not administer it. Obviously, the urgency is there, but this is another unprecedented event for Texas.”
The county’s health department is the lead agency behind Victoria’s vaccine hub, which is run in collaboration with city and county agencies and local hospitals. The state has prioritized getting vaccines to hub providers on a weekly basis, with the expectation that hubs can vaccinate hundreds or thousands of people within a day or two.
Since Texas switched to prioritizing hubs for delivery of the vaccine, Victoria’s vaccine hub has been getting a regular shipment of between 1,000 and 2,200 doses of vaccine for the last several weeks. It’s unclear whether the winter weather will set Victoria and the rest of the state back a full week on vaccinations, or whether the state will allocate additional doses next week in addition to the delayed doses.
