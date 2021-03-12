Victoria’s COVID-19 vaccine waiting list will accept people age 50 and older has started, health officials said Friday.
On Wednesday, state health officials made a surprise announcement opening vaccine eligibility to any Texan age 50 and older, according to a Victoria County Public Health Department news release issued Friday.
Any adult eligible can add their name to the waiting list by visiting victoriawaitlist.com anytime or calling the COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 888-966-5640 on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The groups currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas are: health care workers and first responders; anyone age 50 and older; teachers and educators, and other professionals who work in schools or childcare settings; as well as anyone over age 16 and older with certain medical conditions that put them at greater risk for serious illness from the coronavirus.
The latest version of Victoria’s vaccine hub is powered by a waiting list that gives health care workers and Texans age 75 and older priority for vaccine doses. The waiting list is not first-come, first served.
Phase 1C, the phase for Texans who are between 50 and 64 years old with no chronic health conditions, will be prioritized after phases 1A, 1B and educators, according to a news release from Victoria officials.
When you are selected to receive a vaccine, you will receive a phone call or email with instructions about how to schedule a vaccine appointment. You must respond to that communication within 48 hours, according to local health officials.
Victoria’s vaccine hub is scheduled to receive 2,000 first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine next week, according to the state health department, as well as second doses for those scheduled to receive their follow-up injection.
Elsewhere in the Crossroads, vaccine providers in Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties are scheduled to receive small shipments of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine next week, according to the state.
