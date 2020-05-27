Victoria Parks and Recreation Department is planning to keep the splash pads closed until further notice. The decision is subject to change, and the public will be informed once reopening is determined, according to a city news release.
Parks are open for anyone to use the open spaces for walking, jogging, biking, fishing, etc.
- Playgrounds will remain closed until further notice.
- Restrooms and pavilions will reopen Monday, but reservations for the pavilions are not being accepted at this time. They will be first come, first served until further notice. People are asked to abide by not congregating in gatherings larger than 10 people and do their best to limit their contact to household members only. Restrooms do not have soap dispensers.
- Ballfields will reopen for practices on Monday, but all reservations must be made at least seven days in advance. Practices will be available 5 to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Only players, one parent per player and coaches will be allowed within the facility. This will be enforced. Only one team practice per field per day is allowed so proper sanitation of the facilities can be maintained and sanitation and hand washing stations will be provided throughout the complex.
- Ballfields will reopen for games and tournaments on June 15. The restrictions for these events will be announced at a later time.
Regardless of the facility, wearing of facial coverings is recommended, frequent hand washing, hand sanitizing, and limiting contact with others as much as possible. The city also stressed to everyone of the enhanced risks of participants being in direct contact with anyone age 65 or older for 14 days after participating in a sport event or practice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.