Victoria’s vaccine hub could potentially receive 6,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week, depending on whether the aftereffects of the winter storm continue to delay vaccine shipments.
The vaccine hub still hasn’t received the shipments it was scheduled to receive the week of Feb. 15, said David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department. Those shipments, including 2,000 first doses of the vaccine and about 1,000 second doses, were delayed by storm that wreaked havoc across the state and country.
Gonzales said he is hoping those doses will arrive Monday.
State health officials announced Friday that another 2,000 first doses and 1,500 second doses have been allocated to Victoria’s vaccine hub.
“We are expecting possibly two weeks’ of allocations next week since nothing came in this week,” Gonzales said, noting that there were still no guarantees of when and how much vaccine would be delivered because of continued power outages, water outages, and other obstacles throughout the state.
The sign-up process for a first dose clinic or clinics would be similar to processes in weeks past, Gonzales said, but exact details are still being determined depending on when the vaccine arrives.
The hub is a collaboration between city and county governments and local hospitals and is led by the public health department. About 90 hubs are located throughout Texas, which are expected to vaccinate hundreds or thousands of people within a day or two in exchange for a consistent supply of COVID-19 vaccine.
The winter storm that left millions of Texans without power, heat, and potable water also delayed vaccine shipments throughout the U.S., or else made it too dangerous or impossible to administer available doses because of dangerous roads and power outages. The storm has effectively set the Victoria region back by a full week in its vaccination efforts, but the region and state could catch up if doses arrive as scheduled next week.
Three large vaccine clinics supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be open in Houston, Dallas and Arlington next week, allowing the state health department to distribute more vaccine doses to small providers.
Some smaller hospitals and clinics in the Crossroads are scheduled to get their first vaccine shipments in weeks.
