Another 2,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine are headed to Victoria’s vaccine hub next week, state health officials said Friday.
The announcement is the latest in the incremental distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine throughout Texas. The week-by-week allocation combined with overwhelmed sign-up systems have frustrated residents throughout the region and state. Currently, there are more Texans eligible to receive the vaccine than there are doses to give them, creating massive bottlenecks whenever more doses are made available.
The Victoria County Public Health Department decided last month to partner with local hospitals and the city and county to become a designated vaccine “hub.” All vaccine hubs are expected to be able to quickly vaccinate hundreds of people in single-day, mass vaccination events. In exchange, hubs are guaranteed a vaccination allocation every week.
“We are providing hubs with a consistent supply of vaccine each week so that they can plan their large vaccination efforts,” said Lara Anton, a spokesperson for the Department of State Health Services, in an email. “The vaccine doses that aren’t committed to hub locations get sent to hundreds of smaller providers around the state each week. Because the supply is limited, we cannot send vaccine to every provider every week.”
Details for next week’s signup process are still forthcoming. The Advocate will publish an update when it receives more information next week.
In recent weeks, Victoria County officials conducted vaccination signups on Wednesday mornings before holding mass vaccination clinics for those on Thursdays for those able to schedule appointments. The county has been allocating some appointments to be scheduled online and others to be scheduled over the phone, according to David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Last Wednesday, Victoria County’s vaccination signup website got more than 40,000 pageviews throughout the day and all online registrations were claimed within 20 minutes after the website went active, according to a press release from city officials. More than 14,000 people attempted to call the county’s hotline between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and the maximum capacity for the hotline queue was filled within 6 seconds.
Elsewhere in the Crossroads, H-E-B pharmacies in El Campo and Wharton are each receiving 200 doses, and the Woodsboro Medical Clinic will receive 100 doses.
No providers in Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca or Matagorda counties are scheduled to receive vaccine next week according to the state’s allocation, although they could receive additional doses later this month.
