The Vine School will host a Top Chef To-Go fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 2. The event is to-go this year to promote safety during the pandemic.
“This is our 12th year, and we had to totally restructure it,” said Erin Hatley, executive director of the Vine School and the school's Bridge Program. “We have 47 students enrolled today, and 12 years ago we had four. The growth of the program is a true testament to the support of the community. We can’t do it without our supporters and donors.”
The Vine School is a special school for children with autism spectrum disorders and related communication disorders. The program is open to children ages 2 through 18. The Bridge Program helps students with language-based learning differences, such as dyslexia, dysgraphia and dyscalculia.
While the in-person events of the past featured a dozen chefs in a contest, this year's to-go event will feature four. The four chefs will prepare soup, salad, entrée and dessert. They are Shannon Cummins with the Victoria Country Club, Julie McClellan with Sweet As Can Be Bakery, John Pierce and Lauren Tagliabue with Back Door Catering and Sara Vela with Vela Farms.
One $50 ticket feeds two, and tickets can be purchased on the Vine School's website or Facebook page. The virtual silent auction will begin Friday and run through the Oct. 2 event. Auction items include a Gucci purse, classroom projects made by the students, a hand-stitched quilt, a basket of wine, jewelry, artwork and more. People can participate in the auction without purchasing a meal. Text “Top Chef Victoria” to 243725 or visit one.bidpal.net\topchefvictoria to purchase tickets and register for the auction.
The packaged meals will be distributed in a drive-up fashion at the Emmaus Center at 1508 E. Airline Road and pick-up times will be staggered.
Table sponsors will have their meals delivered with wine in appreciation for their support.
“We want to show our appreciation of their support, for allowing us to keep the donations to use for needs at the school,” Hatley said. “Unfortunately, we will not be able to host the event like we normally do.”
In the past, the money raised has gone toward operations, tuition assistance, curriculum and materials, and technology. This year, the school is in the process of remodeling a building so the money also will help with that.
“These chefs are taking time out of their own businesses and places of employment to help us out from the kindness of their hearts,” Hatley said. “We appreciate them. These are challenging times for them too.”
