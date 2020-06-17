Victoria classrooms could be as small as 15 students come fall.
Victoria school district officials created a proposed fall return plan in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which forced students to learn from home earlier this year.
The initial plan would bring all elementary students back to the classroom. Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said he plans to have about 15 students to a classroom and they will attend classes Monday through Thursday.
Fridays will be used for teacher development and deep campus cleanings, so students will learn from home that day.
“If we get to the end of the first week, and things aren’t working well, we’re going to adapt on the fly and make it work,” Shepherd said.
The students will be split into two groups. A teacher will instruct English and math to one group while a teaching partner will instruct science and social studies. After a week, the instructors will rotate while students stay in their designated classroom.
There aren’t enough classrooms if classrooms are limited to 15 students, Shepherd said. This plan requires the assistance of community partners such as religious organizations for additional education space.
“At some point you’re going to walk through (an elementary school) and you’re going to have some more kids left to put in classrooms and you’re out of classrooms,” Shepherd said.
To help with social distancing measures, lunches may be delivered to the classroom, and recess will be staggered to limit contact across classrooms, Shepherd said.
Middle school and high school students will learn with a hybrid model with both online and in-person instruction, Shepherd said.
The students will be put into two groups. The first group will learn on campus for four days and then spend the next 10 days working remotely, Shepherd said.
The second group will start by remote learning and when the first group goes home, the second group attends classes. Shepherd said the alternating groups allow for a built-in 14-day quarantine if needed.
To minimize contact between students, bell schedules may be staggered, but that hasn’t been determined at this time, Shepherd said. Electives and clubs could be offered in the morning and after school.
When students are learning remotely, they will log on to a Microsoft Team meeting where they will watch the in-class lecture along with their peers who are in the classroom.
“Every child learns in Victoria ISD,” Shepherd said. “We don’t give them the option to opt out of school.”
Parents have the option to teach their children from home, Shepherd said.
Special education, at-risk, English-learning students and those who won’t do remote learning will work primarily from their classrooms, Shepherd said.
The state is supplying personal protective equipment, hundreds of gallons of hand sanitizer and thermometers, Shepherd said.
“This is going to be the cleanest generation of students,” he said.
The thermometers will be used to prescreen students before they ride the bus or enter the classroom.
“We’re thinking through every kind of procedure we could imagine from the moment a student steps on the bus,” he said. “(We’re) just thinking out every second of the day from the moment they get here to the time they leave.”
The plan is subject to change based on parent feedback and regulations the Texas Education Agency have not yet released, Shepherd said. He anticipates the state will release guidance for schools reopening in the fall later this month.
“Reliable access to the internet is a real problem for our community, for our teachers and our students,” he said. “We have to enact some plan. We can’t get to the start of school and say, ‘Oh, we didn’t see this coming.’ We have to have something in place and in order to do that I have to stand up a plan.”
School officials are planning for a range of ideas from bringing all students back to the classroom to all students working entirely remotely. The plans are continuously changing and adapting as officials learn new information, Shepherd said.
Shepherd said officials don’t know what TEA will require, so he wants to be prepared for any scenario.
“My hope is our plan meets all the requirements of TEA,” Shepherd said.
Parents can share their thoughts about the plan through a ThoughtExchange, Shepherd said, and the district will continue to develop its fall return plan.
“Help me,” Shepherd said. “If you see problems, help me identify it and solve it.”
