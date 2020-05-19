The Victoria school board's safety and security committee will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday through video conference for its regular spring meeting with the board.
The committee is scheduled to discuss the district’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts, according to the meeting agenda.
The regular board will meet at 6 p.m. through video conference on Thursday as well.
During the regular meeting, board members will hear information about the district’s goals for early reading, math and college, career, and military readiness.
All Texas districts must have a plan for early childhood literacy proficiency and math, through HB3. All the plans are required to have an annual review by the district’s board during a public meeting.
The board will also discuss the Texas Association of School Board’s HR salary study, which surveys the pay and benefits of public school employees.
Board members will also vote on items regarding waivers for missed school days because of COVID-19.
