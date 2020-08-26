About 750 Victoria students are without reliable technology devices to sign in to their online classes.
The Victoria Education Foundation partnered with DE Webworks to collect used hotspots, laptops and tablets from the Victoria community for the students in need. Devices can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at DE Webworks, 3901 N. Main St.
The data from the usable devices will be wiped and the district’s operating systems will be added before students receive the devices, foundation executive director Robin Harkey said.
“It’s an amazing time to see people step up and realize that time is of the essence,” Harkey said.
Of the items donated so far, about five devices have been deemed usable and are being prepped for the district, Harkey said.
The drive started Monday and is scheduled to conclude Friday, but Harkey said she expects it to continue past that date.
The lack of devices isn’t from a lack of trying though.
The district has thousands of devices, including hotspots, laptops and tablets, but they are on backorder, district spokeswoman Shawna Currie said.
Districts throughout the country rushed to order devices as the COVID-19 pandemic sent students home to learn, but the surge in orders meant devices would take months to arrive.
“It’s looking like we won't get those (devices) until late September,” Currie said.
Devices were distributed based on a survey parents filled out, but not every family completed the survey, Currie said. Another issue was families may have thought they had reliable devices, but as school started they found it wasn’t enough.
“We are working to get the needed technology sooner than what we are being quoted but there is no guarantee,” Currie said.
When it comes to learning for the 750 students, communication with the campus is key, she said. Other means of learning can be provided, but the campus administration must know there are issues to help.
The students are using the public library, cellphones or sibling’s devices to learn, Currie said.
There are some districts that are considered 1:1, which means there is a technology device for every student enrolled. But Victoria hasn’t reached that point yet, Currie said.
“There are a lot of districts like VISD that haven't transitioned to that yet,” she said. “We have been forced to go because of COVID.”
