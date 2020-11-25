After Thanksgiving break, Victoria high school students will move online for the rest of the semester.
Last week, school officials worked to ensure the transition from in-person to remote instruction is smooth, Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said.
Part of that transition meant ensuring all of the district’s high school students had access to hotspots and devices come Monday.
“We have enough devices now,” he said. “It’s just a matter of getting them in the hands of students.”
Access to technology was a problem for the district last spring when the district first moved to remote instruction and again this fall when students continued remote instruction through September.
“They are going to fall into a routine again pretty quickly,” Shepherd said.
Students and teachers are more familiar with remote learning now because this is the third time to transition, he said.
District officials announced the closure of both high schools earlier this month as a way to free up personnel for the lower level campuses. Before the closure was announced, two elementary schools, DeLeon and Torres, closed as staff members either contracted COVID-19 or came in contact with the virus.
A third elementary school, Dudley, closed shortly after the high school announcement. All three will return to in-person instruction after the Thanksgiving holiday.
For the second nine-week grading period, about 62% of Victoria East students opted for face-to-face instruction and 38% chose remote instruction. At Victoria West, 61% of students chose face-face and 39% chose remote instruction.
Not all high school students will move to remote instruction.
Students with special education needs and those whose grades suffered under remote instruction will return to the classroom at a lower capacity, Shepherd said.
“If students have been struggling in remote learning and in general we want to keep them coming to school,” he said.
The transition is all about doing what is best for the students’ success, Shepherd said.
