Victoria school district will host in-person classes in the fall, it’s just a matter of how.
School officials continue to evolve their plans for the fall semester and the CDC created some regulations to help. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released some loose guidelines on how schools can reconvene in-person teaching.
“Implementation should be guided by what is feasible, practical, acceptable and tailored to the needs of each community,” according to the CDC.
Victoria school district officials have already started brainstorming the best way to reopen their campuses to its students after it was forced to move to remote learning in light of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said they have been trying to think outside the box in terms of reopening. He said they reviewed the frameworks of school like a schedule, start times, buildings, transportation and curriculum.
Shepherd said school officials have even looked at the buildings in terms of space and not based on the grade level associated with that classroom.
“Whatever we come up with has to have something that is probably remote instruction enabled,” he said.
Considerations districts must take include the risk level of interaction and the spread of the virus. The lowest risk of spread is for students and teachers to continue a virtual only class setting, according to the CDC.
“We’re running a myriad of plans,” Shepherd said.
The plan calls for in-person, online and a mixture of both come fall, he said.
“One of the big lessons we learned over this past spring is that some of our older students can manage remote instruction very well,” Shepherd said.
The goal is to have the younger students back on campus because they have a more difficult time with remote learning, he said.
“We’re exploring all options,” he said. “Everything is on the table.”
There is more risk when in-person classes, activities and events pick back up, but those risks can be minimized with social distancing, not sharing objects and not interacting with people outside of the classroom. This could also include a hybrid model of both virtual and in-person classes or staggering times for smaller class sizes, according to the CDC.
The highest risk for spread, according to the CDC, would be reconvening full sized and in-person classes, activities of events without any means of social distancing.
The CDC recommendations include faculty and staff wearing cloth face coverings. Face coverings should also be worn by older students, if it is feasible and are important for when social distancing is difficult.
Shepherd said the distrit is taking all necessary precautions like added water bottle refill fountains to replace standard water fountains. Plexiglass is also being added to high traffic areas like the front office.
“We’re ramping up as fast as possible,” he said. “Having the kids back is what’s giving us hope.”
