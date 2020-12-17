The VISD admin building
Victoria school district reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday. 

A student from Patti Welder Middle School tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was last on campus Monday, according to a news release. 

The case brings the district's total to 109 since campuses reopened in September. Among the cases, 63 are students and 46 are staffers.

VISD COVID-19 cases Dec. 17

School Students Staff
Aloe Elementary School 1 1
Chandler Elementary School 3 1
Crain Elementary School 1 2
DeLeon Elementary School 1 5
Dudley Elementary School 0 3
Head Start 0 1
Hopkins Elementary School 1 3
Mission Valley Elementary School 0 1
O’Connor Elementary School 3 5
Rowland Elementary School 0 2
Schorlemmer Elementary School 0 1
Shields Elementary School 3 0
Smith Elementary School 2 3
Torres Elementary School 1 1
Vickers Elementary School 2 1
Cade Middle School 3 1
Howell Middle School 5 0
Patti Welder Middle School 5 5
Stroman Middle School 5 4
Victoria East High School 8 2
Victoria West High School 17 4
Liberty Academy 1 1
TOTAL 63 46

