Victoria school district reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday.
A student from Patti Welder Middle School tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was last on campus Monday, according to a news release.
The case brings the district's total to 109 since campuses reopened in September. Among the cases, 63 are students and 46 are staffers.
