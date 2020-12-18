Victoria school district reported a new case of COVID-19 on Friday.
A Smith Elementary School student tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was last on campus Wednesday, according to a district news release.
The district has reported 110 cases since reopening campuses in September. Of those cases, 64 are students and 46 are staffers.
The district closed Friday for the holiday break and classes will resume Jan. 5.
