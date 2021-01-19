The Victoria school district reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The cases include seven staffers and seven students, according to a district release. The staffers work at Schorlemmer, Chandler, Smith, Aloe and Shields Elementary schools as well as Victoria West High School. The students attend Hopkins Elementary School, Patti Welder Middle School, Schorlemmer Elementary School, Victoria East High School and Victoria West High School.
Those who contracted the virus were last on campus sometime from Jan. 11 through Tuesday, according to the releases.
Anyone who came in contact with any of the staffers or students will need to isolate for up to 10 days.
Since reopening campuses in September, the district has reported 160 cases. Of those, 90 are among students, and 70 are among staffers.
VISD COVID-19 cases Jan. 19
|School
|Students
|Staff
|Aloe Elementary School
|1
|4
|Chandler Elementary School
|3
|3
|Crain Elementary School
|2
|4
|DeLeon Elementary School
|2
|6
|Dudley Elementary School
|0
|3
|Head Start
|1
|1
|Hopkins Elementary School
|3
|3
|Mission Valley Elementary School
|0
|1
|O’Connor Elementary School
|3
|8
|Rowland Elementary School
|2
|5
|Schorlemmer Elementary School
|1
|2
|Shields Elementary School
|7
|1
|Smith Elementary School
|4
|4
|Torres Elementary School
|1
|2
|Vickers Elementary School
|2
|1
|Cade Middle School
|4
|1
|Howell Middle School
|7
|1
|Patti Welder Middle School
|6
|7
|Stroman Middle School
|6
|5
|Victoria East High School
|11
|3
|Victoria West High School
|22
|6
|Liberty Academy
|1
|1
|Career and Technology Institute
|1
|0
|TOTAL
|90
|70
