Victoria's school district reported five new COVID-19 cases Monday.
The new cases include three students and two staff members, according to district news releases.
A Stroman Middle School student, Howell Middle School student and Victoria East High School student have tested positive for the coronavirus and were last on campus Wednesday.
A Victoria West High School staff member and Vickers Elementary School staff member were last on campus Friday.
Contact tracing for the new cases has begun and all who came in contact with the COVID-19 positive people were notified Monday evening, according to the news release.
Monday’s case was the first for Howell. East has five confirmed cases and West has six. Stroman has reported four cases. Vickers has reported two.
The campuses will be cleaned, and operations will continue as scheduled.
The district has reported 31 COVID-19 cases since reopening on Sept. 8. Of those cases, 23 are students, and eight are staff members.
Seven district campuses have not reported any COVID-19 cases.
Also Monday, local health officials reported that another seven Victoria County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 20 people have recently recovered.
As of Monday evening, the county had 60 active cases of the disease.
Of the county's 4,076 cases, 3,922 patients have recovered, and 94 county residents have died from complications of the virus. No new deaths were reported Monday.
Throughout Victoria's trauma service area, 48 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 289 total people hospitalized in the region as of Monday afternoon, according to state data. That breaks down to 16.6% of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, meaning the Victoria region is still above Gov. Greg Abbott's 15% threshold to allow businesses to open at a greater capacity.
DeWitt County
Two more COVID-19 deaths were added to DeWitt County's death toll on Monday after the Department of State Health Services deemed the deaths were caused by COVID-19 as part of their protocol.
The state health department counts a death as due to the respiratory disease when the medical certifier who completes the individual's death certificate "determines COVID-19 directly caused the death," according to the state.
The two people added to DeWitt County's death toll had both previously tested positive for the disease before later being classified as recovered, according to a news release from DeWitt County. Both died within 90 days of their diagnoses, local officials said. The current death toll stands at 50 people who have died from complications of the virus, but that number could change as officials work to verify and confirm the data.
Also Monday, local officials confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 and eight recoveries.
Of 911 total cases, 814 patients have recovered. Of 47 active cases, there are six patients who are receiving care in medical facilities.
Lavaca County
Five more cases of COVID-19 and five additional recoveries from the disease were reported in the county on Monday, according to a report from Lavaca County Emergency Management Coordinator Egon Barthels.
Of the county's 998 cases, 33 remain active. An estimated 953 residents have recovered from COVID-19, and 12 have died from complications after testing positive for the virus. No new deaths were reported on Monday.
Refugio County
Two county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The residents include a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s, according to a county news release.
The new cases brings the county total to 307 with 289 recovered. Fourteen residents have died.
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to a news release.
The county also reported no new recoveries or deaths related to the disease. No updates to this county were reported Sunday. This brings the county's total confirmed case count to 1,436, total recoveries to 1,293 and total deaths to 39.
People between the ages 20 to 29 and 40 to 49 have the most confirmed cases. El Campo still leads the county with 737 cases, followed by Wharton with 456 and East Bernard with 128. Women also still lead the county with 813 cases, followed by men with 586 and unknown cases with 37.
Matagorda County
A total of 1,035 Matagorda County residents have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state data, which is about 10 fewer patients than previously reported.
On Sept. 25, state data showed that 1,044 total county residents had contracted COVID-19. On Monday, however, that number was 1,035. Ever so often, the county's case count goes down after the state clarifies that some people who tested positive for COVID-19 while in Matagorda County don't actually live in the county, said Aaron Fox, spokesman for Matagorda Regional Medical Center, on Monday.
"A couple of days ago our total showed -12," he said. "Those were 12 cases that should have never been counted in Matagorda County's total in the first place, which is why our total is lower than it was last week."
Of the county's total 1,035 cases, an estimated 962 patients have recovered, according to state data, and 46 county residents have died.
"The ability to keep the current active cases in the double digits is a good sign that the community has decided to look out for their family and friends and neighbors," said Mitch Thames, Matagorda County spokesman in a news release. "Doing the simple things is the key to lowering numbers and the ability to move our economy toward stability."
Calhoun County
One more COVID-19 case was confirmed in Calhoun County on Monday, according to the county's office of emergency management.
Of 830 total cases, an estimated 805 patients have recovered. There are eight county residents who have died from complications of the virus. No new fatalities were reported Monday.
New COVID-19 cases were not reported in Goliad or Jackson counties on Monday, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|830
|805
|8
|DeWitt
|911
|814
|50
|Goliad
|194
|190
|4
|Jackson
|607
|595
|7
|Lavaca
|998
|953
|12
|Matagorda
|1,035
|962
|46
|Refugio
|307
|289
|14
|Victoria
|4,076
|3,922
|94
|Wharton
|1,436
|1,293
|39
|9-County total
|10,394
|9,823
|274
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.