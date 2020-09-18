Victoria school district reported five COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Three students and two staff members were among those who tested positive. They include a staff member from Rowland Elementary School, a student at Torres Elementary School and two students and a staff member from Victoria East High School.
The Rowland staff member was last on campus on Sept. 11. The East students were last on campus Sept. 15 and 17. The staff member at East was on campus on Sept. 16. The Torres student was last on campus on Sept. 11.
Details regarding the cases will not be shared to maintain privacy, according to a Thursday district news release.
The district has reported 15 cases since opening campuses on Sept. 8. It was the first time campuses opened since COVID-19 forced them to close in March.
Those who came in contact with the COVID-positive cases were notified by Thursday. Those who came in close contact will need to remain off campus up to 14 days, according to the district release.
Students and staff should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms before arriving on campus.
Operations at all the campuses will continue as usual.
Lavaca County
Seven new cases of COVID-19 and nine more recoveries from the disease were reported among Lavaca County residents on Friday.
Of the county's 727 cases, 28 remain active, according to a news release from Egon Barthels, the county's emergency management coordinator. An estimated 69 residents have recovered from COVID-19 and 10 have died.
Matagorda County
Five new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the respiratory disease were confirmed in Matagorda County on Friday, according to state data.
In all, 1,011 county residents have been infected with the respiratory disease since the pandemic began. Of those, an estimated 929 have recovered and 41 residents have died, according to state data.
Calhoun County
Two more Calhoun County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 Friday, according to the county's office of emergency management.
Of a total of 632 cases, an estimated 605 patients have recovered. Five county residents have died from complications of the virus. No new deaths were reported Friday.
DeWitt County
Local officials reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new recoveries on Friday, according to a news release.
No new deaths related to the virus were reported Friday, and the death toll stands at 42.
In all, there are 915 people who have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease in DeWitt County. Of those, 818 patients have recovered and 55 cases are considered still active with nine of those patients are receiving care at medical facilities.
Of the 10 new cases reported Friday, three patients live in the Cuero Zip code, five in the Yoakum zip code, and two in the Yorktown zip code.
Wharton County
Nine Wharton County residents have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and another nine have recently recovered, according to a Friday news release from the county's emergency management office.
Of 1,381 total cases, an estimated 1,262 patients have recovered and 80 patients still have active infections. As of Friday, 39 county residents are known to have died from complications of the virus. New deaths were not reported Friday.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton St. No prior registration is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.