Victoria school district officials reported five new COVID-19 cases Monday.
All the cases were among staff at three different campuses with one staffer testing positive at Pattie Welder Middle School, three from Dudley Elementary School and one from Crain Elementary School, according to a district news release.
The Patti Welder employee was last on campus Oct. 30, and the others were last on campus Friday.
Anyone who came in close contact with any of the six employees will be notified and will need to remain off campus for up to 14 days.
The district has reported 71 total cases including 44 among students and 27 among employees since reopening in September. The employee numbers have seen an uptick in recent weeks and even have forced two elementary schools to close.
DeLeon and Torres elementary schools closed last week when several employees either tested positive for or came in contact with the coronavirus. The influx of teacher absences led the district to close both campuses.
Schorlemmer Elementary School is the lone district campus that has no reported cases of the virus.
Matagorda County
Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
In total 1,136 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease. Of those, an estimated 1,075 have recovered, and 56 residents have died.
