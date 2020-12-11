Victoria school district reported three COVID-19 cases.
The new cases include a staff member at Patti Welder Middle School, a student from Howell Middle School and a student from Victoria West High School, according to a Friday news release from the district.
The employee was last on campus Thursday. The Howell student was last on campus Monday and the Victoria West student was last on campus Tuesday.
Those who came in contact with either student or employee will be notified and will need to isolate for up to 14 days, according to the release.
Victoria school district reopened campuses for in-person learning in September. Since reopening, the district has reported 99 cases with 59 among students and 40 among staff members.
