Victoria school district reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Three of the cases are staff members who work at Smith, O'Connor and Rowland Elementary schools. The Rowland and O'Connor staffers were last on campus Friday, and the Smith staffer was last on campus Monday, according to a district news release. The student at Stroman Middle School was last on campus Monday.
Anyone who came in close contact with any of the staffers or student with be notified and need to isolate for up to 14 days. Any area accessed by the person will be cleaned according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Since reopening campuses in September, the district has reported 108 cases of the novel coronavirus. The cases include 62 students and 46 staff members.
Campuses will close Dec. 18 for winter break and classes will resume Jan. 5.
