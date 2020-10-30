A staff member at Chandler Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff member was last on campus on Friday, according to a district news release. Information about the staff member will not be shared.
This is the second reported case at Chandler, but it is the first among its staff. The district has reported 53 cases including 38 among students and 15 staffers.
