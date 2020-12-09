A staff member at Liberty Campus tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee was last on campus Dec. 4, according to a district news release.
Anyone who came in contact with the person will be notified and will have to isolate for up to 14 days.
Victoria school district has reported 93 cases since reopening in September. Of those, 55 are students and 38 are staffers.
Refugio County
Refugio County reported one new COVID-19 case.
The new case brings the county total to 371 confirmed cases, according to a Wednesday news release.
The county has reported that 321 patients have recovered and 16 have died.
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 71 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a news release Wednesday.
The county also reported 59 new recoveries and no new deaths related to COVID-19. The total confirmed case count is 1,956, total recovered is 1,745 and total deaths related to the disease remains at 56.
El Campo leads the county with 969 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 628, East Bernard with 184 and the remainder in unincorporated areas of Wharton County.
Women lead the county with 1,084 confirmed cases, followed by men with 834 and people of an unknown sex with 38, according to the news release.
