The Victoria school district reported three new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The cases include a Victoria West High School student, a student from Victoria East High School and a Chandler Elementary School student. All the students were last on their respective campuses on Tuesday, according to a district news release.
Anyone who came in close contact with any of the students will be contacted and asked to isolate for up to 14 days.
The new cases bring the district’s total to 81 with 49 among students since campuses reopened in September.
Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Victoria County public health officials Thursday, according to the county’s daily report.
The county also reported 16 newly recovered cases from the disease.
There are currently 261 active cases of COVID-19 in the county
All told, Victoria County has reported 4,789 cases of COVID-19, of which 4,430 have recovered.
Goliad County
Eight new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Goliad County, according to state data.
In all, 233 county residents have been infected with the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, and an estimated 218 have recovered, according to state data.
Four county residents who contracted COVID-19 have died.
Matagorda County
Four additional cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the disease have been reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
The new death marks 58 county residents who have contracted the respiratory disease and died since the pandemic began.
In total 1,180 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 1,110 have recovered.
Calhoun County
Calhoun County public health officials reported four new COVID-19 cases and 22 active cases Thursday.
The county has reported eight deaths, 961 recoveries and 991 total cases since the pandemic began, according to a report from the Calhoun County Office of Emergency Management.
Lavaca County
Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lavaca County, according to the local office of emergency management.
There are 112 active cases of the disease as of Thursday. In total, 1,408 county residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, of which an estimated 1,283 patients have recovered. There are 13 county residents who have died from complications of the virus.
Jackson County
Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jackson County, according to the state health department.
These cases leave the county with 86 active cases of the disease as of Thursday. Out of a total of 782 diagnoses, an estimated 689 patients have recovered. There are seven county residents who have died from complications of the disease.
DeWitt, Wharton and Refugio counties did not publish COVID-19 reports by 7:30 p.m.
