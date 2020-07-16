The Victoria school district could be looking at a $1.9 million decline in revenue.
Victoria school board members met in a workshop about the district’s 2020-21 budget during a regular meeting Thursday.
During the workshop, Deputy Superintendent of Operations Greg Bonewald explained that the district could see a $1.9 million deficit if a tax rate election isn’t approved.
“This is not news any of us wanted to see,” he said.
The highest maintenance and operation tax rate the board can approve is 96.64 cents on every $100 of assessed valuation, which must be passed unanimously. If the board wants more from residents, it must be approved by the public through a tax rate election, Bonewald said.
The community could vote to increase the tax rate up to about $1.05 per $100 of assessed valuation, which can be seen on a ballot as early as November.
Frances Koch, assistant superintendent of budget and finance, said part of the reason for the deficit is the estimated property values have decreased since last month. In June, Koch anticipated a 3.9% increase in values from 2019, but that dropped to 2.6%.
Final property values will be given to Koch on July 27, Koch said.
Bonewald said collection rates will also contribute to the possible deficit. Typically, the district has a 99% collection rate, but with COVID-19 he anticipates a lower rate similar to that during Hurricane Harvey which was 97.6%.
“There’s some uncertainties for us on our collection rate,” he said.
A community task force was created to gauge community reaction to an increase in tax rate through a tax rate election. The task force met earlier this week and will meet again next week.
“They have been wonderful learners in the process and they’ve asked extremely thoughtful questions,” Bonewald said.
If the task force does not support a tax rate election then the district will have to get creative in terms of budget cuts, Bonewald said.
“It’s a tough deal when you have to cut your budget, but it may have to happen,” board member Ross Mansker said.
As enrollment declines it may be time to look at decreasing staff, Mansker said as a hypothetical, if cuts need to be made.
“I don’t want to cut instruction,” he said. “I’d rather cut other programs than instruction.”
Board member Estella De Los Santos said COVID-19 has put school districts and the state in a difficult position in terms of funding.
“This isn’t anything unusual,” she said. “We always find ourselves with less revenue and more expenses with no help from the state.”
The board will continue to discuss the 2020-21 budget during an Aug. 4 workshop. The board could approve a tax rate election as early as Aug. 17.
