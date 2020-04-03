Rhonda Dennis worried her two children would fall behind their peers without access to technology.
“Without devices, we would not be able to access those (online) programs,” Dennis said Friday. “We do not have access to the internet at home.”
Victoria school district distributed 356 iPads, 340 laptops and 443 hotspots to families who needed them this week, with a bulk of them distributed Friday, Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said. About 2,000 devices and 2,000 hotspots are anticipated to be delved out to families in the coming weeks.
“I thought it was going to be impossible,” Dennis said. “There are so many kids in the district. It seems they are making it work for the ones who need it.”
Dennis scheduled a time to pick up a tablet from Liberty Academy for her two elementary aged-kids to share. She initially planned to pick up the device Wednesday, but the district experienced some hiccups.
But that didn’t matter for Dennis, her children need the tablet and hotspot. She plans to pick up the district supplied hotspot early next week.
Parents throughout Victoria did the same thing on Friday as Dennis. They drove to their technology pick up sites, signed a waiver and drove the device home for their kids to pick up their distance learning.
The district identified families that needed either devices, hotspots or both through a survey that went out to all families, Shepherd said.
“We know we have to provide an education for our kids,” he said.
Technology has become an integral part of that education as schools across the country and state have closed through May as COVID-19 continues to spread across the country.
Shepherd said his team had to recreate their curriculum in the matter of a week when the district announced its suspension of face-to-face instruction in mid-March. It’s something the education system was not prepared for.
“There are a lot of different people and departments that came together to make this happen,” Shepherd said. ”I’m really proud of the work my team has been doing.”
Schools across the country are all trying to solve a problem they have never seen before, Shepherd said. Those problems involve getting technology and the internet in the hands of students, developing distance-learning curriculum and working with families to teach their children.
“What’s happened to education is what was happening in the world of medicine. We don’t have access to the basic tools and processes we need,” he said. "We’re all trying to struggle with some of the same questions.”
Chandler Elementary School teacher Katie Kelly said the first three weeks of distance learning was developed so those without the internet can still participate. She said they broke it down to half paper and half online.
“Everybody is getting on a more equal playing field,” she said. “We’re just waiting for district guidelines and we’re going to keep adapting.”
Kelly, who has been an educator for 31 years, has learned things she never thought she would. This year, her biggest challenge was learning how to work a “smart board” for her classroom. She never thought she would have to learn to teach her class from her living room.
She meets with her students online to read to them, and she said it is great seeing her students again.
The biggest hurdle for teachers is helping parents teach their children, Kelly said. Many parents work during the day, and they can’t help their child with school work until the end of the day. But the teachers are right there alongside them.
“The families are our heroes right now,” she said. “We have teachers up until 8 at night to help a parent teach a child.”
Kelly is usually a hands-on teacher who loves having her students experience what they are learning, and she has learned to do that online, as well. She sends her students on virtual field trips to places around the world from their homes.
She said the teachers will continue working with the families to make sure every student moves forward with their education.
“It’s gone pretty well,” she said. “This community is awesome, we saw it during Hurricane Harvey, and we're seeing it again now.”
