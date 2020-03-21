Victoria school board will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the threat of the new coronavirus to the district.
The board is expected to approve a resolution giving the superintendent authority to close or suspend in-person instruction due to the current pandemic.
Additionally, the board will consider postponing the May and November local elections, as authorized by the governor.
The meeting will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at 102 Profit Drive.
